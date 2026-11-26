Pune's Food and Drug Administration has conducted significant raids, seizing banned gutka and flavoured tobacco products valued at over Rs 60 lakh as part of its ongoing 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign.

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Key Points Pune FDA seized banned gutka and flavoured tobacco products worth over Rs 60 lakh in two separate raids.

The operations were conducted on Tuesday as part of the regulator's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign.

Significant seizures occurred in Handewadi (Rs 25.9 lakh) and Fursungi (Rs 35.9 lakh), where a vehicle was also seized.

Authorities have registered cases and vowed strict action against those involved in the storage and sale of prohibited food products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized banned gutka and flavoured tobacco products worth over Rs 60 lakh in two separate raids in Pune city, officials said.

FDA's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' Campaign

The raids were conducted on Tuesday as part of the regulator's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign.

An FDA team raided a premises near JSPM College in the Handewadi area of Hadapsar and seized banned gutka and flavoured tobacco products worth Rs 25.9 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

In the Fursungi area, FDA recovered the banned substances worth Rs 35.9 lakh and also seized a vehicle, they said.

A senior FDA official said cases have been registered in connection with the seizures. He said strict action would be taken against those involved in the storage and sale of prohibited food products.

He also urged people to inform the administration if they come across the storage, transportation or sale of such products.