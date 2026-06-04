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Home  » News » Jalna Factory Raided For Making Fake Ghee, Rs 13 Lakh Stock Seized

Jalna Factory Raided For Making Fake Ghee, Rs 13 Lakh Stock Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 04, 2026 18:50 IST

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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cracked down on an adulterated ghee manufacturing unit in Jalna, Maharashtra, seizing over Rs 13 lakh worth of fake products and initiating legal proceedings to ensure food safety.

Key Points

  • The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a factory in Jalna, Maharashtra, seizing over Rs 13 lakh worth of suspected adulterated ghee.
  • The factory was allegedly producing fake ghee on a large scale by mixing edible oil and flavouring essence.
  • Refined soybean oil and synthetic essence were used to create ghee resembling genuine dairy products.
  • Eight food samples, including five branded ghee products, loose ghee, refined soybean oil, and essence, were collected for laboratory analysis.
  • The factory has been sealed, and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act will be initiated after test reports are received.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized suspected adulterated ghee worth over Rs 13 lakh after raiding a factory in Jalna district of central Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

FDA Uncovers Adulteration Racket

During the raid, an FDA team found that the unit was allegedly manufacturing adulterated ghee on a large scale by mixing edible oil and flavouring essence. The operation at the facility in Tirthpuri village under Ghansawangi tehsil revealed the use of refined soybean oil and synthetic essence to produce ghee resembling genuine dairy products, they said.

 

The team collected eight food samples for laboratory analysis, including samples of five branded ghee products, loose ghee from open stock, refined soybean oil and essence used in the manufacturing process, according to the officials. A total of 1,903.6 litres of material was seized during the raid, comprising 1,121.8 litres of packed ghee, 663.8 litres of loose ghee and 118 litres of refined soybean oil. The total value of the seized stock was Rs 13,04,539, they informed.

Following the seizure, the factory was sealed until further orders. Food samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and further legal action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act after receipt of the test reports, stated the officials. "We will initiate legal proceedings against the company owner after receiving the laboratory analysis reports," Assistant Commissioner (FDA) N S Kulkarni said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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