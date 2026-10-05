FBI chief Kash Patel engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins

FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins have officially announced their engagement, sharing the joyous news and a glimpse of the ring on social media.

IMAGE: Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins. Photograph: @alexiswilkins/X

Key Points FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins announced their engagement on X.

Alexis Wilkins shared a picture of her engagement ring with the caption 'Went and got the law involved'.

The couple met at a friend's event in Nashville in 2022 and started dating in early 2023.

Wilkins praised Patel's honesty, character, and values in a previous interview.

Their relationship has garnered attention since Patel assumed his role at the FBI in 2025.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel recently got engaged to country singer Alexis Wilkins. The couple announced the good news via their respective posts on X.

The Announcement and Relationship Details

Alexis shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen flaunting her engagement ring as she posed with her fiance.

"Went and got the law involved," she captioned the post. Patel reshared Alexis' post and captioned it using emoticon icons of an engagement ring and a red heart.

As per the New York Post, Patel and Alexis met at a friend’s event in Nashville in 2022 and began dating in early 2023.

“We just happened to meet,” Wilkins recalled last year about their relationship, brushing off a question about their age gap in an interview on the Megyn Kelly Show.

Wilkins on Patel's Character

“I have always liked [him], when I met him, I just liked that he was so, so honest,” Wilkins added.

“He’s exactly who he is all the time. His character is incredible. His values are incredible.” The pair’s relationship has received a lot of attention since Patel took charge of the bureau in 2025.