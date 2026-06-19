Father's Day: Fathers Of 18 Famous Indians

Who are the special fathers of these famous Indians?

The paternal figures responsible for putting them on the right path and helping them find greatness.

As they say, every son or daughter quotes his/her father in words and deeds.

Read about the men who shaped 18 of our much-admired Indians

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI+ Virat Kohli/Instagram

Prem Kohli

The criminal lawyer was one of the most influential figures in Virat Kohli's life. Prem bowled and a lil' Virat batted, when he was just three and a brilliant career began in Uttam Nagar, West Delhi.

The choices he made for his son's cricketing future right till when Virat was a teenager -- Prem died early of a stroke when his son was 18 -- eventually took Virat to the national, international stage and fame.

Photograph: PTI Photo

M Karunanidhi

M K Stalin was fortunate to have an astute political mentor in his appa. Since his father, one of Tamil Nadu's most influential leaders, was in public life while he was growing to adulthood, Stalin absorbed lessons in governance, communication and party organisation, eventually inheriting Karunanidhi's mantle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Imran Mirza/Twitter

Imran Mirza

A sports journalist, he recognised Sania Mirza's talent early and invested time and resources into nurturing it. He became her coach, mentor and manager rolled in one, helping her navigate a sport that had very few women role models in India.

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Chunky Pandey

Ananya Panday secured a front-row seat in the entertainment industry courtesy her dad. He helped her choose the right films for her although they didn't always agree. He is also her social media defender telling the trolls to take a walk.

Having faced both both success and setbacks in his career, Chunky has also helped her develop resilience in the face of criticism he told Mumbai Mirror a few years ago.

Photograph: Kind courtesy authoramish/Instagram

Vinay Kumar Tripathi

Amish Tripathi's father was a nanotech scientist and an inventor who worked in the field of cancer detection. Their home overflowed with books, ideas and intellectual curiosity and he was described by his sons as an obsessive seeker of knowledge.

His influence made Amish engage deeply with Indian history, mythology and philosophy, themes that would later define his bestselling novels like The Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra Series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

Harvir Singh Nehwal

Saina Nehwal's dad's commitment to his daughter's badminton dreams were nothing short of heroic. He routinely travelled great distances, around 25 km every morning at 4 am, to see Saina to her training sessions.

Considerable financial sacrifices were made too, to support her sporting ambitions. It is said that his discipline and perseverance is reflected in the way Saina moves on the court.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com+ TATA Group

Naval Tata

Although Ratan Tata was largely raised by his regal grandmother Navajbai Tata after his parents' separation, Naval Tata had a emotional legacy that passed onto Ratan. These included an interest in philanthropy, his humility, his compassion, his patience. These values coloured Ratan Tata's leadership of the Tata group and his admirable sense of social responsibility.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithali Raj/Twitter+Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

Dorai Raj

A former Indian Air Force Officer and once an aspiring cricketer, Dorai Raj brought starchiness to Mithali Raj's upbringing and room for ambition in her life.

Early-morning trips with her father to her brother's cricket practice soon revealed her own remarkable talent. His unwavering support, along with her mom's championing, shaped the young girl into a cricketing legend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Mahesh Bhatt

The producer and director did not have much of presence in Alia Bhatt's life when she was small, but a relationship started up when she became an actress.

He has often expressed delight for Alia's growth as an actress, saying her performances continue to surprise and impress him.

He told Humans Of Bombay: 'Even after becoming a mother, her passion for acting remains unquenched. She has astounded me; I didn't think she was capable of this. She amazed me in Highway, Udta Punjab. I am a great admirer of Meryl Streep, and I told Alia, 'Go and see her work, and you'll realise you have not even scratched the surface'.'

Photograph: Munish Sharma/Reuters

Jainulabdeen Marakayar

Jainulabdeen was neither wealthy nor formally educated. The imam of a Rameswaram mosque in Pamban, Tamil Nadu, and a boat owner, who brought Hindu pilgrims to the island, he taught his son A P J Abdul Kalam integrity, work ethic, modesty, faith by example. Those values stayed with Dr Kalam throughout his journey from a simple coastal town to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salim Khan

Superstar Salman Khan frequently credits his father for keeping him grounded amid extraordinary fame and intense public scrutiny.

Salman has said in the past that he will not sign on for a film if his father disapproves of the script, so immense is his faith in Salim Khan's judgement.

Photograph: Mihir Singh/Reuters+ ANI

Sanjeev Sooryavanshi

Another cricket father who gave his son a major leg up, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received considerable encouragement from Sanjeev, who had wanted to be a cricketer himself.

Under hispitaji's supervision, the left-handed batsman began training in his hometown Tajpur, Mithila, Bihar at the tender age of four.

He taught the boy commitment and the importance of countless hours of practice -- Vaibhav and Sanjeev travelled 100 km and back several days a week, when he was enrolled at the GenNex Cricket Academy in Patna. So deeply rooted are those lessons that Vaibhav says a single day without practice feels incomplete.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sofia Negron/Wikimedia Commons+Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw/Twitter

Rasendra Mazumdar

A brewmaster for United Breweries, Rasendra, cheered Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on into entering a field traditionally dominated by men and instilled confidence in her abilities. And today Mazumdar-Shaw is a billionaire entrepreneur.

Photograph: Reuters

Dhirubhai Ambani

Can a son have a better counsellor and guide than the visionary Dhirubhai, one of India's greatest business success stories? Mukesh Ambani learned finance at his father's knee. He inherited both a business empire and his dad's appetite for bold risks and transformative projects.

Photograph: Kind courtesy PIB/Instagram

Jhaverbhai Patel

A small-time farmer, who tilled several bigha of zameen in Karamsad, central Gujarat, it is said that patriotisme was instilled in Vallabhbhai Patel by the righteous, brave Jhaverbhai, who apparently fought the British in the First War of Independence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Georges Chevalier+Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

Debendranath Tagore

A philosopher, reformer and important influencer of the Bengal Renaissance, Rabindranath Tagore's childhood was filled with literature, spirituality and creative freedom.

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Damodardas Mulchand Modi

The tea seller in the family, Narendra Modi's father led a modest life, passing out hot cups of chai at Vadnagar railway station to support his family. Hard work and humbleness were the principles that guided the PM's childhood.

Photograph: ANI Photo+ @AryamanBharat/Twitter

Stefano Maino

A building contractor in Italy, he raised Sonia Gandhi in a disciplined, conventional Catholic household in a village near Vicenza. He put much store in being self-made, hard work and family bonds.

These were the principles that travelled with Sonia from her tiny Italian hometown to the hurly burly of Indian political life, allowing her to adapt to her set of personal and public responsibilities in the Congress party.