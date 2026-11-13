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Father And Son Shot Dead Over Land Dispute In MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 20:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A tragic land dispute in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, escalated into a double murder on Friday, as a man and his son were allegedly shot dead by a relative, highlighting the severe consequences of unresolved family property conflicts.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man and his son were shot dead on Friday in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly by a relative.
  • The victims, Kamlesh Lodhi (55) and Amit Lodhi (22), were killed during a fresh altercation over a piece of land.
  • The accused, Rajkumar Lodhi, who is Kamlesh's brother, had a long-standing land dispute with the victims.
  • A previous firing incident related to the same dispute occurred a few months ago, leading to a police case.
  • Police are actively searching for Rajkumar Lodhi and his associates following the double murder.

A man and his son were shot dead on Friday allegedly by their relative over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said.

Details Of The Gwalior Double Murder

The incident took place in Padampur Kheria village, located on the border of Maharajpura and Murar police station areas, he added.

 

"Kamlesh Lodhi (55) and his son Amit Lodhi (22) were shot by Kamlesh's brother Rajkumar Lodhi during a fresh altercation over the piece of land. On receiving information, a police team reached the site and took the two injured men to a hospital, where they died," Murar police station house officer (SHO) Govind Vallabh Bagoli told reporters.

Kamlesh and Rajkumar were embroiled in the land dispute for some time now, which had also led to a firing incident a few months ago, leading to a case at Maharajpura police station, he added.

A search is on for Rajkumar and his associates, Bagoli said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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