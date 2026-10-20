Monetary Dispute Leads To Attack On MCD Employee; Father, Son Arrested

In a shocking incident from northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, a father and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an MCD employee over a Rs 3,500 monetary dispute related to a job promise.

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Key Points A man and his 26-year-old son were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking an MCD employee in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar.

The incident occurred on October 18, stemming from a monetary dispute over Rs 3,500.

The accused, Pratap Singh, had allegedly given the money to the victim's co-worker, Sonu Sagar, to secure an MCD job for his son.

Pratap Singh demanded the return of the money, suspecting it wasn't used as intended, leading to the assault when the victim, Ashish, refused.

Police used CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the father-son duo.

A man and his 26-year-old son have been arrested for allegedly attacking an MCD employee with a sharp-edged object following a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on October 18, when the accused allegedly assaulted Ashish (34), an MCD employee, following an argument over money, they said.

Details Of The Monetary Dispute

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the assault but found that the injured man had already been taken to GTB Hospital by his friend.

According to police, the victim was sitting with his co-worker, Sonu Sagar, when an argument broke out over a monetary dispute involving Pratap Singh.

Singh's son, also named Ashish, allegedly joined the altercation, during which the victim was attacked with a sharp-edged object.

A case was registered at Harsh Vihar police station. A team analysed CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused, a senior police officer said.

The team found that the dispute stemmed from Rs 3,500 allegedly given by Pratap Singh to Sonu Sagar to secure an MCD job for his son. Pratap suspected that the money had not been used for the intended purpose and demanded its return. When Ashish refused to return the money, they attacked him, police said.