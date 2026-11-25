Ahmedabad police have arrested a father-son duo for allegedly defrauding a police constable of Rs 50 lakh by promising to settle an inquiry, later demanding more money under threat.

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Key Points A father-son duo was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly cheating a police constable.

They promised to settle a pending inquiry against the constable for Rs 50 lakh.

After receiving the initial payment, they demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh and threatened the constable.

The duo faces charges for cheating a government servant and attempted extortion.

The local crime branch has arrested a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a policeman by promising to settle a pending inquiry against him in exchange for Rs 50 lakh, an officer said on Wednesday.

Allegations Of Fraud And Extortion

"The arrested accused, identified as Vishnubhai alias N.D. Chaudhary, and his son Akash, allegedly approached a police constable and assured him they would get the inquiry against him closed for Rs 50 lakh," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S.S. Ninama without elaborating.

The constable paid the money to the duo at their residence in Thaltej, he said.

However, as the inquiry remained unresolved, the accused allegedly demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh from the constable. They also threatened to register a criminal case in connection with the inquiry if he failed to pay the additional amount, the ACP said.

A case has been registered against the duo for cheating a government servant and attempting to extort money through threats, police said.