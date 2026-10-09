Father-Son Duo Busted For Overseas Job Scam

Ghazipur police have successfully busted a sophisticated job scam, arresting a father-son duo and their associate who allegedly defrauded numerous job seekers of lakhs of rupees with promises of fake overseas employment.

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Key Points Ghazipur police arrested a father-son duo and an associate on Friday for an alleged job scam.

The accused defrauded job seekers of lakhs of rupees with promises of overseas employment using fake visas and flight tickets.

The alleged mastermind operated from Mumbai, while his son posted online advertisements for the fraudulent scheme.

Victims were asked to transfer money into fake bank accounts, from which the accused later withdrew funds.

Police seized Rs 3.54 lakh in cash, two luxury cars, and 10 Android mobile phones from their possession.

Police arrested a father-son duo and their associate here on Friday for allegedly cheating job seekers of lakhs of rupees by promising them employment abroad using fake visas, flight tickets and other forged documents, officials said.

How The Job Scam Unfolded

The accused have been identified as Sohan Ram, his son Surya Kumar and their associate Faizal Kumar alias Sunny. All are residents of Ghazipur district.

According to police, the accused had set up a cyber centre in the Rauza area under the Ghazipur Kotwali police station limits, and employed women there.

The alleged mastermind, Sohan Ram, operated from Mumbai and, through his son, posted online advertisements promising overseas employment, the police said.

The accused allegedly collected money from job seekers in instalments and later prepared fake appointment letters, visas and flight tickets using their passport details. They also booked flight seats to make the offers appear genuine, police said.

The victims were allegedly asked to transfer money into fake bank accounts, from which the accused later withdrew the funds, they added.

The racket came to light after a victim lodged a complaint, following which police launched an investigation and arrested the three accused.

Police seized Rs 3.54 lakh in cash, two luxury cars valued at around Rs 20 lakh and 10 Android mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.