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Tragic Incident: Father Allegedly Kills Teenage Daughter In Hoshiarpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 15:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, prompting a police manhunt and an investigation into the motive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father in Dhoot Kalan village, Hoshiarpur, on Thursday.
  • The victim, Inderpreet Kaur, was a Class 12 student.
  • The accused father, Amarjit Singh, fled the scene after the alleged attack.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are searching for the accused.
  • The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained by the police.

A 16-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her father with a sharp-edged weapon in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Narinder Singh said police received information around 7 am that Amarjit Singh allegedly attacked his daughter, Inderpreet Kaur, a Class 12 student, in Dhoot Kalan village before fleeing the spot.

A case was registered at the Hariana police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the statement of the victim's mother, Baljit Kaur, he said.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, Singh said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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