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Home  » News » Father Kills Son For Assaulting Mother In UP Village

Father Kills Son For Assaulting Mother In UP Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 21:55 IST

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Discover the tragic details of a domestic violence incident in Uttar Pradesh where an 85-year-old father allegedly killed his intoxicated son for assaulting his elderly mother, leading to a police investigation and arrest.

Key Points

  • An 85-year-old man allegedly killed his 36-year-old son in Anandpura Badera village, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred after the son, reportedly intoxicated, assaulted his 80-year-old mother.
  • The father intervened, using a stick and a stone to fatally injure his son.
  • Police have arrested the elderly father and initiated legal proceedings.

An 85-year-old man allegedly used a stick and a stone to fatally injure his 36-year-old son on Thursday, police said. The incident reportedly occurred in Anandpura Badera village after the father discovered the son, who was under the influence of alcohol, had assaulted his 80-year-old mother.

Elderly Father Intervenes In Domestic Dispute

Circle Officer, Kulpahar, Ravikant Gond said around 4:30 pm, Bhagwat (36), allegedly intoxicated, was beating his mother, Rambhi, at their home. Seeing the assault, Bhagwat's father, Nanhe Bhai (85), intervened and allegedly struck his son on the head with a stick before hitting him with a heavy stone, causing serious injuries, the officer said.

 

Police rushed Bhagwat to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Based on Rambhi's statement, police registered a case, and the accused father has been taken into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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