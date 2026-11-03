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Father Kills Son With Spade After Argument In Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 15:22 IST 2 Minutes Read

In a shocking incident, a man in Ranchi, Jharkhand, allegedly killed his minor son with a spade on Tuesday following an argument the previous night, leading to the father's arrest.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man in Ranchi, Jharkhand, allegedly killed his minor son with a spade on Tuesday.
  • The incident occurred after the son had stopped his father from leaving the house on Monday night.
  • The accused, Devnath Oraon, was upset and attacked his sleeping son, Nitesh Oraon (17), in a fit of rage.
  • Police have arrested Devnath Oraon and seized the spade used in the killing.
  • Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A man allegedly killed his minor son with a spade in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Tuesday after the boy had stopped him from leaving the house the previous night, police said.

Investigation Underway

Police arrested the accused, Devnath Oraon, in connection with the case, a police officer said.

 

The incident took place in Bobro village under the Narkopi police station limits. The deceased was identified as Nitesh Oraon (17), they said.

"Devnath killed his son with a spade while the victim was sleeping. During the preliminary investigation, it emerged that the accused had an eccentric nature. His son had stopped him from leaving the house on Monday night. He was upset over this and, in a fit of rage, attacked his son with a spade," said Sailendra Tudu, Narkopi police station officer-in-charge.

The deceased's body was sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination. Police seized the spade, which was used in the killing. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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