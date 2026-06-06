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Police Investigate Tragic Deaths Of Father And Son In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 12:37 IST

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Delhi Police are actively investigating the tragic deaths of a 54-year-old man found hanging and his 13-year-old son found dead in their Jyoti Nagar home, as forensic teams gather evidence to determine the exact cause.

Key Points

  • A 54-year-old man was found hanging in his Jyoti Nagar home in northeast Delhi.
  • His 13-year-old son was discovered dead in the same room.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic deaths.
  • Forensic teams collected evidence, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted.

A 54-year-old man was found hanging inside his house, while his 13-year-old son was found dead on a bed nearby, in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

Police received information regarding a suspected suicide at Jyoti Nagar police station during the morning hours and rushed to a house in the Chajjupur area. Upon reaching the spot, police found Praveen Sharma (54) hanging inside a room of the house, an officer said.

 

Investigation Underway In Delhi Deaths

His 13-year-old son was also found lying dead in the same room, police said. Forensic teams were called to the scene, and evidence was collected from the spot as part of the investigation.

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said. Police said the circumstances leading to the deaths are being investigated and further inquiry is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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