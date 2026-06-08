Negligence Alleged After Father Dies In Udaipur Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Udaipur, Rajasthan, claimed the life of a father and injured his son as they rushed to a hospital for his critically ill daughter, sparking protests over alleged construction negligence at the site.

Key Points A 50-year-old man was killed and his son injured in a motorcycle accident at an under-construction culvert in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The family was en route to a hospital where the man's minor daughter was admitted after an alleged suicide attempt.

Poor visibility and an unfinished road stretch led to the accident, where the motorcycle hit a cement pipe.

Local villagers protested, alleging negligence due to lack of proper lighting and safety arrangements at the construction site.

The man's 17-year-old daughter remains in critical condition on ventilator support.

A 50-year-old man was killed and his son injured after their motorcycle rammed into a cement pipe at an under-construction culvert in Rajasthan's Udaipur district while they were rushing to a hospital, police said on Monday. The accident occurred on the Umarada-Ambua road on Sunday late at night, they said.

Udaipur Accident: Family's Tragic Journey

According to the police, the family was on the way to a hospital after the man's minor daughter allegedly attempted suicide. While the elder son and another relative were taking the girl to the hospital on one motorcycle, the deceased and his 24-year-old son were following them on another.

Due to poor visibility and a dug-up stretch of road, the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle, fell into a pit and hit a large cement pipe placed at the construction site, DSP Jagdish Bishnoi said. The man suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while his son was injured and is undergoing treatment, he added.

On Monday morning, relatives of the deceased and local villagers staged a protest, alleging negligence in the construction of the culvert, claiming that the road was completely dug up and there was no proper lighting or safety arrangements at the site. Meanwhile, the condition of the 17-year-old girl remains critical and she is on ventilator support at a hospital, they added.