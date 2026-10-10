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Father Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 20:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Latur, Maharashtra, have arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters, with a case registered under the stringent POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested on Saturday in Latur, Maharashtra, for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters.
  • The alleged crime occurred in the early hours of October 7 at their Ahmedpur residence.
  • The victims' mother lodged the complaint on October 10, stating she witnessed the assault and was threatened by her husband.
  • A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • Further investigation into the case is currently underway by the police.

Police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters, aged four-and-a-half years and three years, in Maharashtra's Latur district, officials said.

Investigation Underway

The crime occurred in the early hours of October 7 at their residence in Ahmedpur.

 

The complaint was lodged by the victims' 27-year-old mother on October 10 at the Ahmedpur police station.

In her statement to the police, the complainant recounted waking up around 2.30 am on October 7 only to find her husband sexually assaulting their two minor daughters.

When the woman confronted her husband, he abused her and threatened to kill both her as well as the daughters if she raised an alarm or told anyone about the act.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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child sexual abusepocso actlatur crimedomestic violencemaharashtra police

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