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Sonbhadra Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teen Daughter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 19:35 IST

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In a shocking incident from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, a father has been arrested under the stringent POCSO Act for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter, highlighting the critical need for child protection.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old man was arrested in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping his minor daughter.
  • The victim's mother filed a complaint at the Ghorawal police station, leading to the case.
  • The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • Police apprehended the accused following a tip-off, and further investigation is currently underway.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor daughter here, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Abhishek Verma said a woman lodged a complaint at the Ghorawal police station on Friday, alleging that her husband had raped their 15-year-old daughter.

 

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of law, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused on Saturday. Further investigation is underway, Verma said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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