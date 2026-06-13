Sonbhadra Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teen Daughter

In a shocking incident from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, a father has been arrested under the stringent POCSO Act for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter, highlighting the critical need for child protection.

Key Points A 40-year-old man was arrested in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping his minor daughter.

The victim's mother filed a complaint at the Ghorawal police station, leading to the case.

The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police apprehended the accused following a tip-off, and further investigation is currently underway.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping his minor daughter here, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Abhishek Verma said a woman lodged a complaint at the Ghorawal police station on Friday, alleging that her husband had raped their 15-year-old daughter.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of law, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused on Saturday. Further investigation is underway, Verma said.