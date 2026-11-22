Tragedy struck Dadudpur village in Muzaffarnagar as a father and son were brutally shot dead on Sunday evening, with police investigating the crime linked to old enmity.

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Key Points A father-son duo were shot dead by unidentified individuals in Dadudpur village, Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mukhtyar Singh (65) and his son Sukhjinder (35).

The attackers, who came on a motorcycle, shot them dead while they were sitting in their house.

Police have formed four teams to arrest the accused in connection with the incident, which occurred over old enmity.

The village Dadudpur is located on the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand border.

A father-son duo were shot dead by unidentified individuals over old enmity at Dadudpur village in Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday evening, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Mukhtyar Singh (65) and his son Sukhjinder (35).

SSP Suraj Kumar Rai said four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The attackers came on a motorcycle and shot dead the father and son when they were sitting in their house.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The village Dadudpur is situated at Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand border.