Karnataka Land Dispute: Father, Son Killed In Violent Clash

A long-standing land dispute in Vijayapura, Karnataka, tragically escalated into a violent clash on Friday, resulting in the deaths of a father and son and injuries to three others.

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Key Points A father, Hanumanth Saludugi, and his son, Manjunath Saludugi, were killed in a violent clash over a land dispute in Vijayapura, Karnataka, on Friday.

The incident occurred at Tadalagi village when the Saludugi family attempted to harvest sugarcane from the disputed 6-8 acre agricultural land.

The Meti family, claiming ownership, objected to the harvesting, leading to an argument that escalated into a physical altercation using stones and wooden sticks.

Three other individuals sustained injuries in the clash, and an FIR has been registered against 12 people, with five already secured by police.

Police are investigating the dispute's history, including whether it was pending in court and if the accused have prior criminal records.

A man and his son were killed and three others injured allegedly in a clash over a long-standing land dispute in this district on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Hanumanth Saludugi and his son, Manjunath Saludugi, they said.

Escalation Over Agricultural Land

The incident occurred at Tadalagi village when the two deceased persons went to harvest sugarcane cultivated on the disputed land, police said.

Speaking to reporters here, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said the dispute involved a 6-8 acre agricultural land parcel claimed by Hanumavva Meti and her relatives, including Giriyappa Meti and Ramappa Meti.

The Meti family members claimed that Hanumavva had no legal heirs and that the property belonged to them. However, she had leased the land to Hanumanth Saludugi and his son for cultivation for the past three years, he said.

The father and son had cultivated different crops on the land during this period, including sugarcane, which was ready for harvesting, the SP said.

Violent Confrontation Unfolds

When Hanumanth and his son arrived at the field on Friday morning to harvest the crop, members of the Meti family objected, claiming ownership of the land, he said.

An argument ensued, with the father and son maintaining that they had been cultivating the land on lease and had incurred expenses. They demanded that they either be allowed to harvest the crop or be compensated for their expenditure, Nimbargi said.

The altercation escalated, and those involved picked up stones and wooden sticks lying in and around the agricultural field and nearby houses and attacked each other, he said.

The injured father-son duo was shifted to a hospital, where they were declared dead. Three others also sustained injuries in the clash, he added.

Police Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered against 12 people in connection with the incident. Police have secured five persons and initiated an investigation, while efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused, the SP said.

"It does not appear that they had brought any weapons with them as part of a pre-planned attack. They picked up stones and wooden sticks that were lying in and around the agricultural field and used them to assault each other during the altercation. The video footage of the incident obtained showed those involved picking up stones and wooden sticks from bushes and nearby areas of the field and assaulting each other," he said.

The police would ascertain during the investigation whether the dispute was pending before a court. They would also verify whether the accused had any previous criminal cases registered against them, he added.