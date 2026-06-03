How An Overtaking Bid Led To Two Brothers' Tragic Death

A tragic road accident on the Kalyan-Murbad road in Thane district resulted in the death of two brothers and serious injury to another person after their scooter collided with a container truck during an overtaking attempt.

Key Points Two brothers died in a tragic two-wheeler accident on the Kalyan-Murbad road in Thane district.

The accident occurred when their scooter attempted to overtake a container truck, leading to a loss of control.

A third person on the scooter sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalised.

Police have identified the deceased as Raju Gupta (22) and Pawan Gupta (28).

The truck driver is under questioning, and a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Two brothers were killed, and another person was injured when their two-wheeler crashed into a container truck in an overtaking bid on the Kalyan-Murbad road in Thane district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 4 AM near Varap village in Kalyan taluka when the trio was travelling to Murbad from Kalyan on a scooter. According to a local police officer, the scooter was trailing behind the container truck. In a bid to overtake the heavy vehicle, the rider lost control and dashed against the container. The two-wheeler slipped and slid directly under the rear wheels.

Tragic Accident Details Emerge

Due to the impact of the crash, all three riders fell down, and the two siblings died on the spot, the officer said. The deceased have been identified as Raju Gupta (22) and his brother Pawan Gupta (28). The third occupant of the scooter, who sustained grievous injuries, was rushed to a local hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

The truck driver is being questioned by the police, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.