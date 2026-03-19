Gauhati High Court Establishes Fast-Track Court for Zubeen Garg Death Case

A fast-track court has been established by the Gauhati High Court to expedite the Zubeen Garg death case, signalling a commitment to delivering justice swiftly in this high-profile matter.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gauhati High Court establishes a fast-track court to expedite the Zubeen Garg death case trial.

Sharmila Bhuyan appointed to head the fast-track court, ensuring focused attention on the case.

The decision follows Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore during the North East India Festival (NEIF).

Seven individuals face charges, including murder, culpable homicide, and criminal conspiracy in connection with the case.

The Assam government is providing logistical support to ensure the fast-track court becomes operational quickly.

The Gauhati High Court has appointed an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Baksa district judge Sharmila Bhuyan will head the fast-track court, formed exactly six months after the popular singer's death in Singapore.

Till the exclusive court becomes operational, the current additional district and sessions court here, hearing the case, will take it up on a daily basis, Sarma said.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice in the Zubeen Garg murder case," Sarma said in a post on X.

"The Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court has been pleased to nominate Smt. Sharmila Bhuyan, presently serving as District Judge, Baksa, to preside over an exclusive fast-track sessions court for conducting day-to-day trial proceedings in this matter," he added.

The 52-year-old singer died while swimming in the sea on September 19 last year in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the fourth North East India Festival (NEIF).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police's CID had probed the death and filed its charge sheet before a local court here, naming seven accused.

The state cabinet had last month decided to request the Gauhati High Court for a fast-track court to take forward the hearing.

Sarma said appointment of the fast-track court "will greatly expedite the judicial process and it reinforces our commitment to ensuring timely justice".

"I express my deep appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Honble Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court for accepting our request and for his unwavering support in strengthening the cause of justice," the CM added.

Speaking to reporters later, Sarma said he received the chief justice's letter, dated March 16, on Thursday morning.

"The honourable chief justice has asked the state government to provide the logistical support for setting up the exclusive fast-track court. Till the new court becomes operational, the current additional district and sessions court number 3, which is hearing the case, will take it up on a daily basis," he added.

A five-member special public prosecutors' team had been appointed earlier by the government for the case.

Details of the Accused

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, are facing murder charges, while his cousin and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Garg's two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, are also in jail, charged with criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.

A separate inquiry is also underway by local authorities in Singapore, with a coroner's court recently ruling out foul play and stating that Garg was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket.