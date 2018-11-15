Fashion designer, domestic help killed in Delhi; 3 arrested

November 15, 2018 15:06 IST

A fashion designer and her domestic help were allegedly killed by her tailor and his two accomplices in her home in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Enclave locality following a dispute over unpaid dues, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of 53-year-old Maya Lakhani, who ran a boutique called Tulsi Creations in Green Park, and her house help, 50-year-old Bahadur, were found with multiple stab injuries in the bungalow in the early hours of Thursday.

The accused looted jewellery and ransacked the house after killing the two Wednesday night, police said, estimating that the incident took place between 10 pm and 11.30 pm.

Rahul Anwar, the master tailor who worked with Lakhani, his cousin Rahmat and his friend Wasim have been arrested in connection with the killings, a senior police officer said.

Around 2.45 am, the three men went to the Vasant Kunj (south) police station and said they have killed two people in Vasant Kunj Enclave, following which officials rushed to the spot to verify the details.

They found the bodies lying in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered and the three accused arrested, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) said.

Police said Lakhani had set up a tailoring workshop in her home.

During interrogation, the three said they had hatched a conspiracy to kill her. After committing the crime, they said they stole valuable items, including jewellery, from the house and left in Lakhani’s car.

Anwar told police he had been working with Lakhani for a while. His payments were due for the last few months and he had received money in instalments, police said.

The crime scene has been preserved and the bodies sent for a post-mortem examination, police said, adding that further investigations are in progress.