Farmers' march chokes Delhi border, SC steps in

Massive traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border on Monday as police set up multiple barricades and deployed heavy security in view of a farmers' protest march towards the national capital.

IMAGE: RAF personnel stand guard at Delhi-Noida border as security beefs up ahead of farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Noida on Monday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Farmers gathered at the Mahamaya flyover on the Dadri-Noida link road and began their march around 11.30 am to press their demands for land allocation and increased compensation for their lands acquired by the government, among other things.

The protest call was given by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP).

According to the BKP, farmers from 20 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Agra, took part in the march.

Carrying banners and flags of various farmer groups, hundreds of protesters crossed the initial barricades erected by Noida Police. While some climbed over the barricades, others pushed them.

They were finally stopped by police near Dalit Prerna Sthal on Noida Link Road, around 1 km from the Chilla border, an entry point to Delhi.

Senior police officers tried to pacify the protesting farmers.

Due to the farmers protest and checking by police, commuters travelling via Chilla border, DND flyway, Delhi Gate and Kalindi Kunj faced heavy traffic for hours.

IMAGE: A traffic snarl is seen at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND Flyway). Photograph: ANI Photo

Aprajita Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, said the barricades put up at the Chilla border were causing major inconvenience to commuters.

"It took me about an hour to get through that stretch. Police have set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, causing significant traffic congestion, especially on the carriageway from Noida to Delhi," she said.

Another commuter, Amit Thakur of Noida, said due to the heavy traffic, he ditched his car and took the metro to get to work.

"When I checked the traffic situation before leaving for my office in central Delhi, it showed heavy congestion near the Chilla border, adding an hour to the travel time. So, I decided to take the metro instead," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had asked Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for the acceptance of farmers' demands, to persuade the protesting farmers not to obstruct highways and cause inconvenience to people.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Dallewal, who was removed from the Khanauri protest site on the Punjab-Haryana border on November 26.

IMAGE: Kisan Ekta Sangh members raise slogans as they gather at Maha Maya flyover to begin their 'Delhi Chalo' march. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

"We have seen that he has been released and he even persuaded a fellow protestor to end his fast-unto-death protest on Saturday," the bench said, adding that the issue raised by the farmers has been noted by the court and is considered in a pending matter.

"In a democratic setup, you can engage in peaceful protests but do not cause inconvenience to people. You all know that the Khanauri border is a lifeline for Punjab. We are not commenting on whether the protest is right or wrong," the bench told advocate Guninder Kaur Gill, appearing on behalf of Dallewal.

Justice Kant said that Dallewal could persuade the protestors to organise peaceful protests under the law and without causing any inconvenience to people.

The bench said that at this stage, it was not entertaining Dallewal's petition but he could approach later.

Hours before beginning his fast-unto-death on November 26, Dallewal was allegedly forcibly removed from the Khanauri border and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana. He was discharged on Friday evening.

The plea was moved in the apex court on November 29 challenging his alleged illegal detention by the Punjab Police.

IMAGE: Kisan Ekta Sangh members gather at Maha Maya flyover. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

On November 30, a day after he was released, Dallewal joined the fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point to press for the acceptance of the farmers' demands.

On Sunday, Noida Police issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about route closures and diversions.

Delhi Police also put up multiple barricades and deployed security personnel at the Chilla border on Noida link road, DND flyway and Kalindi Kunj border.

A senior Delhi Police officer said checking was underway at border points and drones were being used for surveillance.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "We have made adequate arrangements at east Delhi borders and have taken all precautionary measures, including anti-riot equipment. We are using drones for vigilance and are also coordinating with traffic police for smooth vehicular movement in the area."

IMAGE: Kisan Ekta Sangh members gather at Maha Maya flyover in Noida. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) S K Jain said police are also coordinating with their Noida counterparts.

"We have two key borders in southeast district -- DND border and Kalindi Kunj. Since Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is imposed in the New Delhi area and Parliament is in session, protests without permission are strictly prohibited.

"To manage this, we have increased security at both borders. Proper barricades, jersey barriers and hydra cranes have been deployed. We will stop those who will try to forcibly enter the city," he stated.

Currently, the situation at the border is normal, Jain said.

A group of farmers from Punjab, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), has called for a march towards Delhi on December 6.

The group has been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13.