Farmer gets alert for 1-paisa as PM-Kisan payout, govt calls it 'glitch'

A Maharashtra farmer's confusion over a one-paisa credit message from the PM-Kisan scheme was resolved after the agriculture department clarified it was a technical error and the full Rs 2,000 instalment had been processed.

IMAGE: The incident highlights potential technical issues that can arise in large-scale government benefit transfer programmes. Photograph: Vivek Doshi/Unsplash

Key Points A Maharashtra farmer received a message showing a one-paisa credit instead of Rs 2,000 under the PM-Kisan scheme.

The message caused confusion and concern for the beneficiary, Lakshmibai, and her family, who needed funds for the kharif sowing season.

The agriculture department clarified that the one-paisa message was a technical error.

Officials confirmed that the correct Rs 2,000 instalment had been successfully credited to the farmer's bank account.

A Maharashtra farmer's hope for a timely stipend under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme turned into confusion when a message on her mobile phone claimed her account had been credited with just one paisa, a far cry from the expected Rs 2,000 instalment.

Agriculture Department Clarifies Technical Glitch

The agriculture department, however, clarified on Tuesday that the message was a technical error and that the correct instalment had already been processed without issue.

Speaking to news channels on June 29, Monday, Khemraj Girepunje, the son of the 65-year-old beneficiary from Jevanala village in Bhandara district, said the family was left stunned when his mother, Lakshmibai, received the message stating that Rs 0.01 had been credited to her bank account as an instalment under the scheme.

He claimed that they urgently needed the money for seeds and fertilisers as the crucial kharif sowing season was beginning.

Bhandara district agriculture officer Sangita Mane clarified that the message may have been sent to the beneficiary due to a technical error, and noted that as per records, the farmer's bank account had been successfully credited with the usual Rs 2,000 instalment.