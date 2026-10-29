Nine Arrested In Nanded Farmer Death Case

Nine individuals have been arrested in Nanded following the suspicious death of a farmer at a private finance company's office, sparking concerns over coercive loan recovery practices.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Nine persons have been arrested so far in connection with the death of farmer Chandrakant Dagduji Shinde in Nanded.

Shinde was found dead inside the office of private finance firm KF Enterprises, with his wife alleging he was kidnapped, confined, and assaulted on October 22.

Three key suspects, including finance operators, were among those arrested after raids in Nanded and Parbhani.

Shinde's family alleged the finance company demanded Rs 70,000 from him against a loan of Rs 10,000.

Police officials urged farmers and citizens facing harassment from finance companies to approach the nearest police station or call the emergency helpline.

Nine persons have been arrested so far in connection with the death of a farmer at the office of a private finance company in Maharashtra's Nanded district, a police official said on Thursday.

Chandrakant Dagduji Shinde (40), a resident of Malkautha village in Mudkhed tehsil, was found dead inside finance firm KF Enterprises' office under Vazirabad police station limits, the official said.

Allegations Of Kidnapping And Assault

According to a complaint filed by the victim's wife Jyoti Shinde, two men forcibly took her husband on a two-wheeler from their village on October 22. He was allegedly brought to the finance company's office in Nanded, where he was confined and assaulted.

A case of murder, kidnapping and wrongful confinement was registered at Vazirabad police station on her complaint, he said.

Investigation And Arrests

"Nine persons have been arrested so far. These include three key suspects. The case is probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by Superintendent of Police Dr Neelabh Rohan under Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rameshwar Venjane," the official said.

The three key suspects, held after raids in Nanded and Parbhani, are Harpreet Singh alias Mantu Narendra Singh Major (40), a finance operator from Abchalnagar in Nanded, Satpal Singh Kishansingh Khalsa (47), secretary of Kuberphal Credit Society and a finance operator from Old Mondha in Nanded, and Shaikh Shoaib Shaikh Mehmud (21), a private finance firm employee from Kranti Nagar in Parbhani.

Six persons arrested on October 26 and 27 are Jaykumar alias Shera Bhagwan Gaikwad (22), Shaikh Amer Shaikh Saheb Hussein (25), Imran Khan Shahbaz Khan (40), Shaikh Mudassir Shaikh Khadir (24), Shaikh Ahmad alias Aslam Mohammad Bashir (38) and Sumedh Shekojirao Doibale (21), he said.

Loan Recovery Allegations

Shinde's family has alleged the finance company demanded Rs 70,000 from him against a loan of Rs 10,000.

Officials urged farmers and citizens facing harassment, threats or coercive recovery practices by finance companies and recovery agents to approach the nearest police station or call the emergency helpline.