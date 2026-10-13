UP Farmer Beaten To Death Over Grass Cutting Dispute

A tragic dispute over grass cutting in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district led to the brutal murder of a 50-year-old farmer on Tuesday, prompting police action and community outrage.

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Key Points A 50-year-old farmer, Khemkaran, was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Fateh Nagla village following a dispute over cutting grass with a local youth, Avneesh.

Three individuals who attempted to intervene in the attack were also injured.

An angry crowd tied one of the accused to a tree and thrashed him before police intervened.

The main accused, Avneesh, has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered, with two other accused absconding.

A 50-year-old farmer was allegedly beaten to death with bricks and stones on Tuesday following a dispute over cutting grass in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said.

Violent Confrontation And Public Reaction

Three people who tried to intervene were also injured in the attack, while an angry crowd allegedly tied one of the accused to a tree and thrashed him, prompting police from multiple police stations to rush to the spot.

According to the police, one of the accused had been taken into custody, while two others are absconding.

The incident took place in Fateh Nagla village under the Wazirganj police station area, where the victim, Khemkaran, 50, was cutting grass near his house when an argument broke out with a local youth, identified as Avneesh, police sources said.

The accused and his associates allegedly attacked Khemkaran with bricks and stones, causing fatal injuries. He died on the spot, they said.

According to the victim's family, three people were injured when they attempted to rescue him.

The family has accused Avneesh, Murari and Pam Singh of involvement in the murder.

One of the accused had been taken into custody, while two others were absconding.

The family also claimed that the accused were under the influence of alcohol.

Police Investigation Underway

Police personnel from Wazirganj, Bisauli and Bilsi police stations reached the village following the incident and rescued the detained accused from the crowd, officials said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hridayesh Katheria said a case had been registered on the basis of a complaint and the main accused, Avneesh, has been taken into custody.

The situation in the village was peaceful, and police were investigating the incident, he said.

The exact circumstances leading to the dispute and the subsequent attack are being investigated, police added.