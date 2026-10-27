Maharashtra Farm Labourer Ends Life Due To Debt From Private Lenders

A tragic incident in Latur, Maharashtra, saw a 28-year-old farm labourer die by suicide on Monday, reportedly due to overwhelming debt from private finance companies, highlighting the severe financial distress faced by many.

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Key Points A 28-year-old farm labourer died by suicide in Latur, Maharashtra, on Monday.

The deceased, Datta Suryakant Kumbhar, was distressed over unpaid loans from private finance companies.

He left a handwritten note naming four finance companies and citing his inability to repay mounting debt.

Kumbhar, who did not own a farm, is survived by his wife and two children.

Police have registered a case of accidental death following the incident on Monday afternoon.

A 28-year-old farm labourer allegedly died by suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Latur district after being distressed over unpaid loans from private finance companies, police said on Tuesday.

Debt Distress In Rural Maharashtra

The deceased, identified as Datta Suryakant Kumbhar, was found hanging at his residence in Ankulga Rani village of Shirur Anantpal tehsil on Monday afternoon, Deputy Superintendent of Police Akash Jadhav told PTI.

Kumbhar, a farm labourer, did not own a farm. The amount of debt he was in is not confirmed, police said.

In a handwritten note found on his person, Kumbhar had named four finance companies he had taken loans from and expressed his inability to repay the mounting debt, the official said.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children, he said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death.