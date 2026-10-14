Grindr Lure Leads To Knifepoint Robbery, Three Arrested In Faridabad

Faridabad police have apprehended three individuals involved in a knifepoint robbery, where a man was lured through the dating app Grindr and robbed of Rs 32,500, highlighting the risks associated with online meetups.

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Key Points Faridabad police arrested three individuals for robbing a man after luring him via the Grindr dating app.

The victim was taken to a secluded spot, assaulted, and robbed of Rs 10,000 cash and Rs 22,500 via digital transfer.

The accused, identified as Sohil Khan, Ashutosh, and Akshay Kaushik, were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to one-day police remand.

Police revealed the extorted money was deposited into an online betting site using the complainant's mobile phone.

The car used in the crime has also been seized by the police.

Police in Faridabad have arrested three accused for robbing a man of Rs 32,500 at knifepoint after luring him to a meeting via Grindr, a dating app primarily for LGBTQ individuals.

Details Of The Robbery And Arrest

All three accused were produced in a city court on Wednesday and were sent to one-day police remand, officials said.

The accused were identified as Sohil Khan, Ashutosh and Akshay Kaushik.

According to the police, a resident of Jeevan Nagar filed a police complaint on September 26, stating that he connected with a young man, Ashutosh, via the app and was invited to meet him.

Upon arrival, all three accused made him sit in a car and drove him to a secluded spot. The accused tied his hands, assaulted him, and threatened to kill him at knifepoint.

They then snatched Rs 10,000 in cash from him and forced him to make a digital transfer of Rs 22,500 from his friends' accounts to their own. The accused then pushed him out onto the road and fled.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Kheri Pul police station.

While investigating, the police arrested three accused who revealed that Ashutosh had created a profile on a dating app.

Police also revealed that after extorting the money, the accused logged into an online betting site using the complainant's mobile phone and deposited the money there.

The car used in the crime has also been seized, police added.