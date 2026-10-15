Faridabad Police Intercept Major Ganja Consignment From Odisha

Faridabad police have successfully dismantled a significant ganja smuggling operation, arresting six individuals and seizing 35 kg of contraband allegedly transported from Odisha for distribution across Palwal and Noida.

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Key Points Faridabad police arrested six people, including three women, on Wednesday.

Around 35 kg of ganja, allegedly smuggled from Odisha, was seized.

The contraband was intended for supply in Palwal and Noida.

Vinod is identified as the alleged mastermind, travelling from Odisha with the women and the consignment.

The accused were apprehended near Railway Station Road after a tip-off.

Police have arrested six people, including three women, and seized around 35 kg of ganja allegedly smuggled from Odisha for supply in Palwal and Noida, officials here said on Wednesday.

The Arrest And Seizure

The accused were apprehended by the Crime Branch, Sector 16 team near Railway Station Road after they allegedly threw away three bags containing the contraband and tried to flee, police said.

Acting on a tip-off that a group was arriving by train from Odisha with ganja, the police team kept watch in the area and nabbed all six suspects, they said.

Mastermind And Distribution Network

The arrested men have been identified as Vinod, a resident of Dujana village in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and Virendra and Baljit, residents of Palwal district. The three women are also from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Preliminary questioning revealed that Vinod was allegedly the mastermind of the smuggling operation. He had travelled from Odisha with the three women and the consignment, which was to be distributed in Palwal and Noida, a senior police officer said.

Vinod had allegedly asked his cousin Virendra to collect the consignment at the Old Faridabad railway station. Virendra arrived there with his associate Baljit. While the two men were to deliver the ganja in Palwal, Vinod and the three women were to take it to Noida, the officer said.

Further Investigation Underway

Police will produce the accused before a court and seek their remand for further questioning, a spokesperson said.

Investigators will probe the source of the contraband, its intended recipients and the involvement of others in the alleged smuggling network, the spokesperson added.