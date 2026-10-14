Police Seize 7,270 Kg Illegal Firecrackers In Faridabad Raid

Faridabad police have uncovered a massive illegal firecracker operation, seizing over 7,270 kg of explosives from a warehouse and registering a case against the operator for storing and selling without valid permits.

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Key Points Faridabad police seized 7,270 kg of firecrackers from a warehouse on Old Kheri Road on Tuesday.

The accused, Hemant Wadhwa, was operating without valid permits, despite his licence having expired in 2025.

A case has been registered against Wadhwa at the BPTP police station for illegal storage and sale.

The seized stock included various types like flowerpots, sparklers, bombs, ground spinners, sky shots, bullet bombs and magic paper shots.

Police are conducting surprise inspections to curb illegal firecracker activities and are investigating the procurement of the stock from Jhajjar and Rohtak areas.

A warehouse operator whose licence to sell firecrackers had expired in 2025 was allegedly found storing 7,270 kg of firecrackers without valid permits at a warehouse on Old Kheri Road here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Hemant Wadhwa, a resident of Saiyadwara in Old Faridabad, had rented the warehouse, where police seized the firecrackers during a raid.

Illegal Operation Uncovered

Wadhwa failed to produce valid licences or permits for stocking and selling firecrackers, following which a case was registered against him at the BPTP police station, police said.

According to police, surprise inspections are being conducted at suspected locations to curb the illegal manufacture, storage and sale of firecrackers.

During one such inspection, a police team searched the warehouse in Wadhwa's presence and found a large quantity of firecrackers stored in two rooms, both in cartons and loose.

Details Of The Seizure And Investigation

The seized stock comprised various brands and types of firecrackers, including flowerpots, sparklers, bombs, ground spinners, sky shots, bullet bombs and magic paper shots. The total weight of the seized firecrackers was recorded at 7,270 kg, which the police team took into custody, officials said.

"The investigation revealed that the operator had rented the warehouse. He previously held a licence to sell firecrackers, but it had expired in 2025.

"Despite this, he had purchased firecrackers from the Jhajjar and Rohtak areas and stocked them in the warehouse. We are investigating other aspects of the case to ascertain the facts regarding the procurement, storage and sale of the firecrackers," a Faridabad police spokesperson said.