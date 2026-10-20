Faridabad Police Arrest Six In Rs 50 Lakh Cyber Fraud Case

Faridabad police have successfully apprehended six individuals involved in a sophisticated cyber-fraud scheme that swindled Rs 50 lakh by impersonating a company's CMD via WhatsApp, highlighting the growing threat of online financial crimes.

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Key Points Faridabad police arrested six men in a cyber-fraud case on Tuesday.

The fraud involved swindling Rs 50 lakh using a company CMD's photograph on WhatsApp.

Police managed to freeze Rs 29 lakh of the defrauded amount.

The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

The scam involved setting up a firm and using its account for fraudulent transactions via Telegram.

Faridabad police have arrested six men in a cyber-fraud case involving the alleged swindling of Rs 50 lakh using a photograph of the company's CMD on WhatsApp, officials said on Tuesday.

How The Rs 50 Lakh Fraud Unfolded

The police team managed to freeze the Rs 29 lakh obtained through fraud, they said, adding that all accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent in judicial custody.

According to the police, a resident of Sector-28 filed a complaint on September 17, saying he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, featuring a photograph of his company's CMD.

The message directed him to transfer Rs 1 crore to a specified bank account. Believing it, he transferred Rs 50 lakh from the company's account, they said.

Later, upon realising that he had been defrauded, he filed a case at the Faridabad Central Cyber Police Station, they added.

During the investigation, police arrested six accused -- Ajay and Adnan Khan, residents of Mumbai and Avinash, Nasir, Jayarvan, and Rizwan, residents of Gujarat -- recovering five mobile phones from them.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Ajay had set up a firm called 'Ajay Manpower' and passed the firm's account to Nasir, then to Avinash and subsequently to Jayarvan.

Jayarvan then handed over access to this account to fraudsters via Telegram.

Adnan opened the firm's current account, while Rizwan held access to it, which he operated from a hotel while orchestrating the fraud. A total of Rs 50 lakh, obtained through the scam, was deposited into this account, they said.

"The accused Ajay, Nasir, and Adnan have completed the 10th grade, while Avinash is a graduate and Jayarvan holds a master's degree. Ajay works in hardware supply, Avinash in medical supply, and Jayarvan in property dealing," Faridabad police spokesperson said.