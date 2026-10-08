Faridabad Police Nab Murder Suspects In Encounter

Faridabad police successfully apprehended two key suspects in a recent murder case following a dramatic encounter in Sector 62, leading to one suspect sustaining a gunshot injury.

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Key Points Two suspects in a murder case were arrested in Faridabad following a police encounter in Sector 62 in the early hours of Thursday.

One suspect, Tarun alias Naveen, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the encounter on Wednesday night after allegedly firing at police.

The arrests are linked to an attack on Sunday night in Ballabgarh, where 45-year-old Laxman was killed and his nephew Mahesh was seriously injured.

Three other accused, Prashant, Naman, and Akash, were previously arrested on Monday.

Police are currently searching for the remaining accused involved in the murder case.

Two suspects wanted in connection with a murder case were arrested following a brief encounter with police in Sector 62 here in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Details Of The Police Operation

One of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the encounter on Wednesday night and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. A country-made pistol was recovered from the spot, they said.

According to police, 45-year-old Laxman, a resident of Sahupura village, and his nephew were attacked with knives by a group of youths while they had gone to get some food in the Ballabgarh area on Sunday night.

Laxman died in the attack, while his nephew Mahesh suffered serious injuries.

Adarsh Nagar police station registered an FIR, and three accused -- Prashant, Naman and Akash, all residents of Uncha village -- were arrested on Monday, police said.

The Crime Branch received information late Wednesday night that suspects wanted in the case were hiding at a sewer pipe warehouse in Sector 62. Acting on the information, the police team surrounded the warehouse and conducted a raid.

As police arrived, two suspects allegedly tried to flee. While they trying to escape, one of them, identified as Tarun alias Naveen, a resident of Uncha Gaon, allegedly fired two shots at the police team, officials said.

Police retaliated with gunshots, hitting Tarun in the leg. Tarun and his accomplice Jatin were arrested during the encounter, they said.

Police spokesperson Yashpal said a search is underway for the remaining accused and raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to arrest them.