Parking Dispute Leads To Fatal Shooting In Faridabad

A tragic parking dispute in Faridabad escalated into a fatal shooting on Friday night, claiming the life of a 42-year-old man who had returned from Singapore for Diwali, highlighting the severe consequences of neighbourly conflicts.

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Key Points A 42-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour in Faridabad over a parking dispute on Friday night.

The victim, Paramjeet Dhankhar, had returned from Singapore on November 5 to celebrate Diwali with his family.

The accused, Monu Sharma, allegedly fired around 15 rounds, hitting Dhankhar nine times, leading to his death on the spot.

Police have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma, and registered a case against him and his family members based on a complaint by Dhankhar's son.

A 42-year-old man working with a private company in Singapore was allegedly shot dead by his neighbour over a parking dispute in Sector 21C here, police said on Saturday.

The accused allegedly fired around 15 rounds at Paramjeet Dhankhar with his licensed pistol on Friday night, with nine bullets hitting him. He died on the spot, police said, adding that the main accused has been arrested.

Details Of The Fatal Dispute

According to police, Dhankhar's family lives on the first floor of a building in Sector 21C, while the accused, identified as Monu Sharma, lives on the third floor of the same building.

The two families had a dispute over a dog defecating in the parking lot and the parking of vehicles, police said.

On Friday night, when Dhankhar returned from the gym and asked Sharma to move his car from its designated parking spot, the latter allegedly opened fire at him.

Police Action And Investigation

The accused fled with his family after the incident. Police reached the spot after receiving information from Dhankhar's son, Shaurya, and recovered cartridge cases.

Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had arrived in India on November 5 to celebrate Diwali with his family. He was also scheduled to attend his nephew's wedding on November 24.

"Based on the complaint filed by Paramjeet's son Shaurya, a case has been registered against Monu Sharma alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Paramjeet's body has been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. We have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma, and are questioning him," SHO Surajkund police station Prahlad Singh said.