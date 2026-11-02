Faridabad Man Dies By Suicide Amidst Marital Strife

A tragic incident in Faridabad sees a 22-year-old deaf and mute man die by suicide just six months into his marriage, with his family alleging marital discord and an affair involving his wife.

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Key Points A 22-year-old deaf and mute man, Satbir, died by suicide in Faridabad's Nehru Colony on Sunday.

His family alleges marital discord, stating his wife was having an affair and had been living at her parental home for two months.

Satbir reportedly visited his wife's parental home in Ghaziabad on Saturday to bring her back and was allegedly assaulted there.

He was found hanging in his room around 5 pm on Sunday by his mother.

Police have taken the body for postmortem, but the family has not yet filed a formal complaint.

A young man who was unable to hear or speak died by suicide in Faridabad's Nehru Colony, just six months after his marriage, police said on Monday.

Tragic Loss And Family Allegations

The deceased, identified as Satbir (22), a resident of the colony, allegedly hanged himself in his home.

The family alleged that his wife was having an affair and had been living at her parental home after Satbir saw her with a man two months ago.

Satbir had gone to his wife's parental home in Ghaziabad on Saturday to bring her back, where he was allegedly assaulted, according to the deceased's family.

Following the alleged incident at his in-laws' place, he returned home.

Around 5 pm on Sunday, Satbir was alone in his room. His mother had gone to the market. Upon her return, she went upstairs to check on him and found Satbir hanging from a noose.

People from the neighbourhood took him down and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A police team reached the spot and took the body into custody and handed it over to the family on Monday after a postmortem examination.

Satbir's father, Goverdhan, runs a shoe stall under the Bata flyover, and Satbir used to work with him.

A senior police officer said that the family of the deceased has not yet filed a complaint against anyone.