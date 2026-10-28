Three Arrested In Faridabad For Duping Man With Fake 'Playboy Job' Offer

Faridabad police have successfully apprehended two men and a woman involved in a sophisticated cyber fraud, duping a man of Rs 89,750 under the guise of a lucrative 'playboy job' offer.

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Key Points Faridabad police arrested two men and a woman for allegedly duping a man of Rs 89,750.

The victim was offered a 'playboy' job through WhatsApp after initial contact on Facebook.

The accused induced the complainant to transfer Rs 89,750 in multiple transactions since August 31.

The trio, identified as Firoz Khan, Prakash, and a woman from Ghaziabad, were arrested on Tuesday.

Firoz and Prakash operated from a rented room in Noida's Sector 58, with the woman allegedly chatting with the complainant.

Faridabad police have arrested two men and a woman for allegedly duping a man of Rs 89,750 on the pretext of offering him a 'playboy' job, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Firoz Khan, Prakash and a woman, all residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

How The Fraud Unfolded

According to the complaint, the Faridabad resident received a friend request from a Facebook profile while browsing the social media platform. The two subsequently began communicating, and their conversation later shifted to WhatsApp.

On August 31, the complainant was offered a 'playboy' job through WhatsApp and asked to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200. The accused allegedly continued to dupe him under the pretext of the job, inducing him to transfer a total of Rs 89,750 through multiple transactions.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Central police station, and the three accused were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Firoz and Prakash were partners and had rented a room in Noida's Sector 58, from where they allegedly carried out the fraud by communicating with people over WhatsApp, a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

The woman allegedly chatted with the complainant on WhatsApp and induced him to transfer money on the pretext of offering him a job, the spokesperson said.

Firoz is a BBA graduate, while Prakash did not complete Class 12, police said.

All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, the spokesperson added.