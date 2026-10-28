Three Arrested In Faridabad For Duping Man With Fake 'Playboy Job' Offer

Faridabad police have successfully apprehended two men and a woman involved in a sophisticated cyber fraud, duping a man of Rs 89,750 under the guise of a lucrative 'playboy job' offer.
Key Points
- Faridabad police arrested two men and a woman for allegedly duping a man of Rs 89,750.
- The victim was offered a 'playboy' job through WhatsApp after initial contact on Facebook.
- The accused induced the complainant to transfer Rs 89,750 in multiple transactions since August 31.
- The trio, identified as Firoz Khan, Prakash, and a woman from Ghaziabad, were arrested on Tuesday.
- Firoz and Prakash operated from a rented room in Noida's Sector 58, with the woman allegedly chatting with the complainant.
Faridabad police have arrested two men and a woman for allegedly duping a man of Rs 89,750 on the pretext of offering him a 'playboy' job, officials said on Wednesday.
The accused have been identified as Firoz Khan, Prakash and a woman, all residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
How The Fraud Unfolded
According to the complaint, the Faridabad resident received a friend request from a Facebook profile while browsing the social media platform. The two subsequently began communicating, and their conversation later shifted to WhatsApp.
On August 31, the complainant was offered a 'playboy' job through WhatsApp and asked to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200. The accused allegedly continued to dupe him under the pretext of the job, inducing him to transfer a total of Rs 89,750 through multiple transactions.
Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Central police station, and the three accused were arrested on Tuesday, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Firoz and Prakash were partners and had rented a room in Noida's Sector 58, from where they allegedly carried out the fraud by communicating with people over WhatsApp, a Faridabad police spokesperson said.
The woman allegedly chatted with the complainant on WhatsApp and induced him to transfer money on the pretext of offering him a job, the spokesperson said.
Firoz is a BBA graduate, while Prakash did not complete Class 12, police said.
All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, the spokesperson added.