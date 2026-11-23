A man with alleged extremist views has been arrested in Faridabad for shouting slogans in support of Pakistan, Al-Qaeda, and designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, sparking concerns after a video of the incident went viral.

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Key Points Anoj Kumar was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly shouting slogans supporting Pakistan, Al-Qaeda, and Hafiz Saeed during an altercation on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which occurred in front of a senior citizens' club in Ballabhgarh, later went viral on social media.

Neighbours claim Anoj Kumar, who allegedly converted to Islam and adopted the name 'Sunni Khan', holds extremist views and has made anti-Hindu remarks in the past.

Police registered a case invoking provisions related to promoting hatred between communities and disrupting communal harmony, arresting him on Sunday night.

The accused was produced in a city court on Monday and was sent to judicial custody, with further investigation underway.

A man who had apparently converted to Islam and harboured extremist views has been arrested for allegedly raising slogans in support of Pakistan, terror organisation Al-Qaeda and designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed during an altercation here.

A person at the scene recorded a video of the altercation, which later went viral on social media platforms.

The incident allegedly took place in front of a senior citizens' club in Ballabhgarh area.

Details Of The Altercation

According to a complaint filed by the general secretary of the club, around 12.50 pm on Sunday, when he and his associates were engaged in some work, the accused -- Anoj Kumar -- arrived at the scene and began using abusive language.

"He threatened us with physical assault and shouted slogans in support of Pakistan and terrorist organisations... The accused also claimed that no one could do him any harm," the complaint read.

In the purported video, the accused can be heard shouting slogans in support of Pakistan, its intelligence agency, terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda, and the terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed -- said to be behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

The accused is also heard making alleged anti-India remarks. He also challenges those present at the scene to record him, asserting that no one can do him any harm.

Police Investigation And Accused's Background

Acting on a complaint, police registered a case -- invoking provisions related to promoting hatred between communities and disrupting communal harmony -- and arrested Anoj Kumar on Sunday night.

Subsequently, his house was searched, but no suspicious item was recovered except a world map, police said.

According to neighbours, Anoj Kumar holds an MA degree and is around 47 years old. He is unmarried and lives with his father -- a retired government employee -- and his sister. His mother passed away about four years ago.

He apparently converted his religion and adopted the name 'Sunni Khan'. Neighbours claimed he performs Namaz at home and frequents madrasas and religious gatherings. He has also allegedly made disparaging remarks about Hindus in the past.

However, a police spokesperson said they have no information regarding the accused's conversion.

The accused was produced in a city court on Monday and was sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, the official said.