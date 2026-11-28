Faridabad police have apprehended a man in connection with the tragic death of his 19-year-old lover, who allegedly consumed rat poison as part of a failed suicide pact, revealing a complex web of romance and financial distress.

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Key Points Faridabad police arrested Vipin Yadav for allegedly giving rat poison to his lover, Aruna Singh, who died on Monday.

The couple had an alleged suicide pact where Yadav was supposed to jump into a canal but did not keep his end of the bargain.

Yadav lured Aruna to a hotel on November 23, where he allegedly mixed poison into water for her and then fled, leaving a suicide note.

Police recovered two notes from the hotel room, one detailing the suicide pact and another mentioning significant financial transactions.

Vipin Yadav, who lost his parents during COVID, was taken in by Aruna's father, leading to their romantic relationship and subsequent financial troubles for Yadav.

Faridabad police has arrested a man who allegedly gave rat poison to his lover as part of their "suicide pact", officials said on Saturday, adding that the woman died on Monday.

Arrest And The Alleged Suicide Pact

The police arrested Vipin Yadav, 24, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, who was currently residing in Faridabad's Qureshipur, on Friday. He was produced before a city court and taken on three days of police remand, they said.

According to the alleged suicide pact, the man was supposed to jump into a canal. However, he did not keep his end of the bargain, they said.

"The accused revealed that as per the plan, on November 23, he lured the woman to a hotel located in the Sector 37 police station area in Faridabad. He had brought rat poison with him," a senior investigating officer said.

In the hotel, he allegedly mixed the poison into water, gave it to the woman and then fled the scene. To mislead, he also wrote a suicide note and left it behind at the hotel, he said.

On Tuesday, the body of 19-year-old Aruna Singh was recovered from a hotel room in the Sarai Khwaja area, where she had supposedly checked in with her boyfriend Yadav on Monday, police said.

Investigation Uncovers Suicide Notes And Financial Links

Police have recovered two notes from the room, one bearing a suicide pact between the two lovers, the other revealing some money transactions involving lakhs of rupees.

Police said her brother filed a missing person complaint at the Dhauj police station on November 23. Based on this, a case was registered under the provisions relating to missing persons. Later, a charge of murder was added to the case.

According to one of the notes, signed by Yadav, police said, the two knew each other for eight years and were in a romantic relationship.

In the note, Vipin says they both were troubled by the world and had decided to end their lives together.

The man says he will jump into a canal, but before he does that, he will send his location to Aruna's phone. A scrutiny of Aruna's phone, though, revealed no such message.

The other note contains names of several individuals and some financial transactions involving them. The amounts ranged between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3.5 lakh. The note also records a payment of Rs 1 lakh to an individual on the morning of the incident.

Background Of The Relationship And Accused's Debts

According to the police, Vipin lost both his parents during the COVID pandemic. He was 17 then. A neighbour, Shambhu, Aruna's father, took him in for shelter.

"Aruna's father not only provided him with meals and offered him a place to stay. He even bought him a motorcycle," A relative said.

As he frequented Aruna's house, Vipin developed a romantic relationship with Aruna, the person said.

An officer said Vipin's father was a transporter and owned about 12 trucks and several properties.

After his parents' death, Vipin sold off the trucks one by one, along with a plot of land and a Maruti Brezza car. He mortgaged his 150-square-yard house, fell into bad company, and incurred heavy debts, one of his neighbours said.

On Monday morning, Aruna left home for college, and her brother drove her to the metro station. From there, Vipin took her on a motorcycle to a hotel.

In the hotel room, Vipin allegedly made Aruna consume rat poison, locked the room, and went away.

On Monday morning, Aruna left home for college, and her brother drove her to the metro station. From there, Yadav took her on a motorcycle to a Hotel room in Faridabad's Sarai Khwaja area, where he allegedly made Aruna consume rat poison, locked the room and fled, the police said.

Police Probe And Confession

On Tuesday afternoon, Aruna was found dead in the hotel room, the police said.

Subsequently, the police reached the spot and recovered a confession note and a bottle of rat poison in the room.

Police suspect that the accused admitted to murdering the student through the note because it reportedly bears his signature. The note mentions killing the young woman and then committing suicide by jumping into a canal, they added.

"We have taken the accused Vipin on three days of police remand. We are questioning him, and he confessed to the crime", said the spokesperson of Faridabad police.