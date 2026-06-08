Inmate's Death Puts Neemka Jail Under Scrutiny

A 25-year-old inmate's alleged suicide in Neemka jail hospital has sparked serious torture allegations against prison officials, prompting an investigation and raising concerns about jail administration.

Key Points A 25-year-old inmate, Hrithik alias Rankit Bhadana, died by suicide in Neemka jail hospital.

The inmate's brother alleges he was tortured by Jail Deputy Superintendent Sajid Khan, leading to his death.

Jail authorities deny torture claims, stating all inmates are treated equally.

Hrithik had 16 criminal cases against him and was admitted to the hospital due to illness.

The incident is under investigation and follows other recent controversies at Neemka Jail, including a killing and an assault.

A 25-year-old inmate was found hanging in a bathroom of the Neemka jail hospital here, prison authorities said on Monday. Ghazipur native Hrithik, alias Rankit Bhadana, had been incarcerated for the past 11 months on various criminal charges, they said. His brother, Rajesh, alleged torture inside.

Allegations Of Torture And Jail Incidents

Rajesh said Jail Deputy Superintendent Sajid Khan frequently assaulted Hrithik and drove him to suicide. Khan dismissed the allegations, stating that all inmates are treated equally. According to jail sources, Hrithik had at least 16 criminal cases registered against him, including those of assault and attempted murder.

He had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to the jail hospital. On Sunday night, he hanged himself in the hospital bathroom, they said. No suicide note was found on him. His body was sent to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for a post-mortem and an investigation into the death has been launched, they said.

This is not the first such incident that took place in Neemka Jail. In February, a terror suspect was killed in a high-security ward of the jail, while the very next month, an inmate threw hot oil in a fight with another inmate. The suicide has yet again brought the jail's administration under scanner.