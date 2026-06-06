ACB Nabs Faridabad Head Constable In Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Faridabad has arrested a head constable for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 2,500 bribe to return a man's bike, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat police corruption.

Key Points A head constable in Faridabad was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a Rs 2,500 bribe.

The officer allegedly demanded money to return a man's financed bike, which had been repossessed by a finance company.

The complainant, Somdutt, reported the repeated demands for money to the ACB.

The ACB verified the complaint and caught the head constable, Ranbir, red-handed accepting the bribe.

An FIR has been registered, and senior ACB officials are currently questioning the accused.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team in Faridabad arrested a head constable, posted at the Sector 7 police chowki, while he accepted a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a man in exchange for returning his bike, officials said on Saturday.

Head Constable Arrested For Bribery

According to the ACB, Somdutt filed a complaint at the Sector 7 police chowki after his financed bike went missing from the area on May 4. An investigation revealed the bike was not stolen; finance company employees had taken it and parked it in their Sikri yard due to a delay in clearing outstanding instalments, the official said.

After this, the police brought the bike from the yard to the police station and informed the complainant. It is alleged that when Somdutt went to get his bike back, head constable Ranbir demanded money from him, the official said. Frustrated by repeated demands for money over the past three or four days, Somdutt filed a complaint with the ACB, the official said.

"After verifying the complaint, the ACB took action and on Saturday morning, the complainant was given Rs 2,500 and sent to the police station. As soon as the head constable took the money from the complainant, the ACB team present outside took immediate action and arrested him," said the official. He said senior ACB officials are questioning the accused and the ACB police station registered an FIR.