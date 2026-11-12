Class 12 Student Dies By Suicide In Faridabad Home, Police Investigate Firearm

Police in Faridabad are investigating the tragic death of a Class 12 student who allegedly died by suicide with a country-made firearm, focusing on how the minor obtained the illegal weapon and the unknown circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Key Points A 17-year-old Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide using a country-made firearm in his Faridabad home on Wednesday evening.

The student's elder brother discovered him in a pool of blood in the bathroom on the third floor of their house.

Police are investigating how the student procured the firearm and the circumstances leading to his death, as the motive remains unclear.

An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act at Dabua police station, and forensic teams examined the scene.

The police handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem today, with further probe underway.

A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a country-made firearm in a bathroom on the third floor of his house in Faridabad's Pali village, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway Into Tragic Incident

The reason behind the alleged suicide remains unclear, and police are investigating how the student procured the firearm and the circumstances that led to his death.

According to a complaint filed by the 17-year-old student's father, the deceased was pursuing Class 12 studies through an open-school programme and also attended coaching classes.

On Wednesday evening, around 5 pm, the student's mother and elder brother went to a plot near their house, leaving him alone at home.

Discovery And Police Action

When the elder brother returned around 6 pm, he could not find the younger sibling. While searching for him, he reached the third floor and looked through a window into the bathroom, where he found the student lying in a pool of blood.

He raised an alarm, prompting people from the neighbourhood to gather at the spot. The family subsequently broke open the latch of the gallery door to gain access to the bathroom. A country-made firearm was found lying next to the student, the father told police.

Following the information, a police team reached the spot and videographed the scene. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Crime Branch were also called in to examine the site.

The father has not expressed suspicion against anyone. An FIR was registered under the Arms Act at Dabua police station, and an investigation has been initiated, police said.

"The cause behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet. We are working to determine where the student obtained the country-made firearm (desi katta) and the circumstances under which he took this step. We handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem today, and a further probe is underway," Inspector Sumer Singh, SHO of Dabua police station, said.