After 2 months of planning, stalker stabs teacher 27 times in school

Police investigations reveal that 21-year-old Amit meticulously planned the brutal murder of Faridabad teacher Sandhya Sharma for nearly two months, driven by unreciprocated feelings and resentment.

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Key Points Twenty-one-year-old Amit planned the murder of teacher Sandhya Sharma for nearly two months, specifically buying a knife for the crime.

Amit allegedly stabbed Sharma over 27 times in the school premises after she rejected his advances and had previously filed a molestation complaint.

Police arrested Amit within two hours of the attack, and he was remanded to three days' police custody.

Sharma's husband believes stricter police action on the earlier molestation complaint could have prevented the tragedy.

The incident, captured on CCTV, highlights the tragic consequences of unreciprocated feelings and alleged stalking.

Twenty-one-year-old Amit, accused of stabbing to death a teacher at a private school in Faridabad, had planned the murder nearly two months in advance and bought the knife specially for the crime, the police said on August 5, Wednesday.

During interrogation, the accused told police he had been waiting for an opportunity to kill 28-year-old Sandhya Sharma.

Sharma was stabbed in the neck and chest more than 27 times in quick succession, resulting in her death on the spot on Monday. A video of the purported incident went viral on social media.

Motive Behind The Brutal Attack

The police said Amit had feelings for Sharma, but she did not reciprocate.

She had earlier lodged a molestation complaint against him, following which he apologised. Investigators said he was resentful after she changed both her school and residence.

According to the police, Amit reached the school in Sikrona village around 9.30 am and called out of her classroom by invoking her husband's name.

As she stepped outside, he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly stabbed her, killing her on the spot.

The police arrested Amit, a resident of Kot village, within two hours of the attack. A city court remanded him to three days' police custody on Tuesday.

Investigation Details And Family's Plea

During questioning, the accused said he had initially considered attacking Sharma while she was travelling to or from school but abandoned the plan fearing he would be caught.

He then decided to enter the school and carry out the attack there, the police said.

"The accused was so enraged that he continued attacking even after the knife bent," a senior police officer said, adding that the murder weapon has been seized.

Efforts are underway to recover the accused's motorcycle and clothes.

Attack captured on school's CCTV

The attack was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. The police said the accused also threatened a school staffer who tried to intervene.

Sharma's husband, Vicky Gurjar, said his wife used to teach at a school in Sirohi village, where she met Amit.

He said stricter police action after the earlier molestation complaint could have prevented the murder.

"If the police had acted strictly then, Sandhya might have been alive today," he said.

Gurjar, who hails from Firozpur village, and Sharma, a resident of the Dabua area, had a love marriage.

They have two children -- a seven-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Amit is the youngest among three brothers. Both his brothers are employed at different hospitals.

During questioning, the police found out that Amit is unemployed and earns a living by rearing buffaloes and selling milk.