News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Family Time For The Sorens After Win

Family Time For The Sorens After Win

By REDIFF NEWS
November 23, 2024 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kalpana Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, has retained the Gandey assembly seat that she had won in a by-poll earlier this year.

 

IMAGE: Kalpana and Hemant Soren. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kalpana Soren/X

 

IMAGE: 'This historic victory is the victory of every person of Jharkhand,' Kalpana tweeted.

 

IMAGE: Kalpana with her sons.

 

IMAGE: The Sorens pose for a photo.

 

IMAGE: Hemant gets a hug from his younger son as the elder son looks on.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Jharkhand: Soren government beats anti-incumbency
Jharkhand: Soren government beats anti-incumbency
Jharkhand power couple proves influence over tribals
Jharkhand power couple proves influence over tribals
Landslide win for BJP in Maha; JMM retains Jharkhand
Landslide win for BJP in Maha; JMM retains Jharkhand
Adani denies any pact to operate Kenya airport
Adani denies any pact to operate Kenya airport
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: THE VERDICT
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: THE VERDICT
Satwik, Chirag doubles pair bows out of China Masters
Satwik, Chirag doubles pair bows out of China Masters
Bypoll boost for NDA in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya
Bypoll boost for NDA in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Head Massage For Sorens After Poll
Head Massage For Sorens After Poll
Army Brat Is Jharkhand's Newest Star
Army Brat Is Jharkhand's Newest Star

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances