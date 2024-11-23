Family Time For The Sorens After Win

Kalpana Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife, has retained the Gandey assembly seat that she had won in a by-poll earlier this year.

IMAGE: Kalpana and Hemant Soren. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kalpana Soren/X

IMAGE: 'This historic victory is the victory of every person of Jharkhand,' Kalpana tweeted.

IMAGE: Kalpana with her sons.

IMAGE: The Sorens pose for a photo.

IMAGE: Hemant gets a hug from his younger son as the elder son looks on.

