Rediff.com  » News » Family refuses to move Unnao rape victim to AIIMS

August 02, 2019 12:54 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday said the Unnao rape survivor's family is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS in New Delhi from the Lucknow hospital where she is undergoing treatment following a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district.

IMAGE: MP's from various opposition parties stage a protest over the accident of Unnao rape survivor in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

The apex court took note of a statement made by senior advocate V Giri that said the rape survivor is unconscious and on ventilator, and her family has expressed that she be treated at the Lucknow hospital for the time being.

Giri is assisting the court as amicus curiae in the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi accepted the suggestion and said the rape survivor's family is at liberty to take a call on shifting her to AIIMS in Delhi from Lucknow.

 

The bench also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, was informed that the lawyer, who was injured along with the rape survivor in the accident, was taken off ventilator but his condition is still critical.

His father was indecisive on him being shifted to Delhi, the Supreme Court was informed.

The bench gave liberty to the family of the victim and the lawyer, saying they can approach the Supreme Court's secretary general if at any point they would like to shift them to AIIMS in Delhi.

It also directed shifting of the rape victim's uncle from Raebareli jail to Tihar and deferred the matter for further order on Monday.

The apex court also directed all media houses not to disclose the identity of the victim directly, indirectly, or in any manner.

During the brief hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the bench that the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh has already been released to victim's family.

The Supreme Court has deferred hearing in the rape case for Monday.

