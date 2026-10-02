Family Demands Justice For Nursing Student Found Dead In Jaipur Hotel

Family members of a 32-year-old nursing student, Prakash Khinchi, are continuing their protests in Jaipur, alleging he was murdered despite police finding a suicide note, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into his mysterious death.

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Key Points Family of Prakash Khinchi, a 32-year-old nursing student, continues protests in Jaipur, alleging his death was a murder, not a suicide.

Khinchi was found dead in a hotel room with a suicide note and a cannula in his hand, according to police.

An FIR lodged by his brother claims Khinchi was killed by individuals who owed him money after a job arrangement.

Lawyers are supporting the family's demand for arrests and compensation, intensifying pressure on the police.

Police are investigating both the family's murder allegations and the circumstances surrounding the suicide note.

Family members of a 32-year-old nursing student, who was found dead in a hotel near Gandhi Nagar railway station here, continued their protest for the second day on Friday, alleging that he was murdered and demanding arrest of those involved.

Mysterious Death Sparks Outcry

The deceased, identified as Prakash Khinchi, a resident of Med village in the Virat Nagar area, was found dead in a hotel room near Gandhi Nagar railway station in Bajaj Nagar police station area on Wednesday evening.

His family members and some lawyers began a dharna outside the police station on Thursday. His wife Riya Khinchi, mother and other women from the family reached Bajaj Nagar police station on Friday afternoon and held a sit-in protest.

Lawyers supporting the family entered the police station and protested over the alleged lack of action in the case. The lawyers are supporting the family as Khinchi's elder brother is an advocate.

The protesters alleged that Khinchi was murdered and demanded the arrest of those responsible and compensation for his family.

Family Alleges Foul Play

Later in the day, the family members and other protesters blocked Tonk Road for around an hour which affected traffic and led to long queues of vehicles.

According to police, Khinchi had arrived in Jaipur from Agra two days before his death without informing his family and had taken a room at the hotel.

The police recovered a suicide note from the room and a cannula was found inserted in his hand.

Investigation Underway

Khinchi's brother Vikram has lodged an FIR alleging that some people had taken a large amount of money from him on the pretext of arranging a job and killed him after he sought its return. The complaint had also raised suspicion over the role of a hotel employee.

The police said the allegations made by the family and the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.