HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Family of 3 found dead in Kolkata, suicide suspected

Family of 3 found dead in Kolkata, suicide suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2025 16:35 IST

x

Three members of a family, including a child, were found dead in their residence in Kolkata's Kasba area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Somnath Roy (40), his wife Sumitra (35), and their two-and-a-half-year-old son Rudranil, a senior officer said.

A note allegedly written by Roy, was recovered from the house but its content is yet to be disclosed, he said.

 

Roy and his wife were found hanging, while the body of the minor was found tied to his father, the officer said.

Somnath was an auto-rickshaw driver, and the family lived in a house in the Haltu Purba Palli area, the police said.

Upon being informed by locals, a team from Kasba Police Station reached the spot and recovered the bodies, which were sent for post-mortem examinations.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide, possibly driven by financial distress. However, we are not ruling out other possibilities. We are speaking to the deceased's family members and neighbours. The investigation is underway," the officer said.

A relative of the family claimed that Roy was having a property dispute.

Investigators are looking into whether the property dispute could be linked to the deaths, he added.

The incident comes weeks after three members of a family in Kolkata's Tangra area were found dead in their residence on February 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'
Grandson stabs Hyderabad industrialist over '70 times'
Mass family suicide? 3 found dead, 3 hurt in car accident
Mass family suicide? 3 found dead, 3 hurt in car accident
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family
Kolkata triple murder: Brothers admit to killing family
Twist in Kolkata deaths as post-mortem confirms murder
Twist in Kolkata deaths as post-mortem confirms murder
Financial woes suspected motive behind Kerala murders
Financial woes suspected motive behind Kerala murders

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy, Peas-y: 17 Lovely Recipes With Peas

webstory image 2

Chicken Noodles Soup With Walnut Pesto

webstory image 3

Songs To Set Dance Floor On Fire

VIDEOS

'I have seen him': UP speaker slams MLA for spitting 'Pan Masala' in Assembly1:14

'I have seen him': UP speaker slams MLA for spitting 'Pan...

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches Mahakaleshwar Temple 1:36

Viral 'beautiful Sadhvi' of Mahakumbh reaches...

Kangana visits Karnataka, offers prayers at Kaup Hosa Marigudi Temple2:53

Kangana visits Karnataka, offers prayers at Kaup Hosa...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD