Family feud erupts over Hanuman Ansh saint's ancestral home

Following the national prominence of Hindu saint Baba Neem (Neeb) Karoli Maharaj due to the film Hanuman Ansh, a significant family dispute has erupted over his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh, prompting an official investigation.

IMAGE: Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neeb Karori Baba in Hanuman Ansh. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points A dispute has arisen over the ancestral home of Hindu saint Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj in Akbarpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Six granddaughters have accused a family-run trust, headed by their aunt, of illegally occupying the property.

The district administration has formed a three-member committee to investigate the allegations.

The property, the saint's birthplace, is also being developed as a tourist attraction by the UP tourism department.

The dispute gained public attention after the granddaughters were allegedly denied lodging during a family event.

Amid the legacy of 20th-century Hindu saint Baba Neem (Neeb) Karoli Maharaj rising to national prominence following the release of the biographical film Hanuman Ansh, a dispute has surfaced over his ancestral home in Akbarpur village of Uttar Pradesh.

Baba Neem Karoli's six granddaughters have filed a formal complaint with the district administration alleging illegal occupation of the property by a trust currently headed by their aunt.

Following the complaint, district magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

The committee, headed by additional district magistrate (judicial) Arvind Kumar Dwivedi, also includes Tundla sub-divisional magistrate Divya Singh and district tourism officer Vishal Srivastava.

Investigation Into Ancestral Home Dispute

The dispute pertains to house number 154 and adjacent structures in Akbarpur village under Tundla methodology, which is the birthplace of the saint (born Lakshmi Narayan Sharma).

The site, currently being developed as a tourist attraction by the Uttar Pradesh tourism department, includes the saint's meditation room, dining area, guest quarters and bedroom.

The house -- a duplex constructed on an approximately 4,000-square-foot plot -- is currently managed by the Shri Neem Karoli Maharaj Trust, headed by Baba Neem Karoli's daughter Girija Devi Bhatele.

His late wife Rambeti was its former president.

Family Allegations and Trust's Stance

According to family sources, the dispute arose during a recent family event on August 24, when the six daughters of the saint's late son, Dharm Narayan Sharma, were allegedly denied lodging in the rooms.

Following the incident, the six granddaughters -- Sunita Sharma, Archana Sharma, Vandana Sharma, Bhavna Rawat, Ritu Tiwari and Richa Rawat -- submitted a representation to the district magistrate demanding that the ancestral residence be freed from trust control.

Manoj Rawat, husband of Bhavna Rawat, confirmed that relevant property documents have been submitted to the inquiry committee upon request.

However, Dhananjay Sharma, son of the saint's other late son Anek Singh Sharma, distanced himself from the allegations, stating that the property was handed over to the trust in accordance with Baba Neem Karoli's wishes.

He expressed concern over the public dispute and urged the family members to resolve the matter amicably.

Trust secretary Sanjay Gupta denied any illegal occupation or internal trust dispute, stating that he was appointed by Dharm Narayan Sharma and continues to serve the institution.

He added that no official notice has been received from the district administration so far.

Film's Role in Renewed Interest

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional biographical film based on the saint's life, was released on August 7, 2026.

The low-budget movie starring Shobhinaww Satyaa emerged as a sleeper hit driven by strong word-of-mouth publicity, collecting over Rs 150 crore worldwide within a month and renewing public interest in the saint's origins.