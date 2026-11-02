Slain MP Cop's Family Demands CBI Probe, Ministerial Job

The family of a Madhya Pradesh police officer, tragically killed early on Monday while intercepting an illicit liquor truck, is demanding a CBI probe, capital punishment, and a specific government job for his wife, highlighting the ongoing fight against illegal alcohol trade.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Khategaon SHO Dilip Puri was killed early on Monday after being run over by a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor.

Puri's family is demanding a CBI probe into his death, capital punishment for those responsible, and "bulldozer action" against the accused.

The family has requested a ministerial staff job for Puri's wife on compassionate grounds, instead of the sub-inspector post announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family and an appointment for Puri's wife as a sub-inspector.

Puri was cremated with full state honours in his native town of Barmandal in Dhar district.

The family of a police station house officer (SHO) killed early on Monday while intercepting a truck laden with illicit liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district has demanded a CBI probe into the case and capital punishment for those responsible.

The family of Khategaon SHO Dilip Puri also sought "bulldozer action" against the accused and a ministerial staff job for his wife on compassionate grounds. Puri was killed after a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of illicit liquor allegedly ran him over when he tried to question the driver.

Puri's mortal remains were brought to his native town of Barmandal in Dhar district, where he was cremated with full state honours and a guard of honour.

Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar, Inspector General of Police Anurag, District Magistrate Rajiv Ranjan Meena, Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma and a large number of villagers attended the funeral amid chanting of slogans hailing his valour.

Family's Demands For Justice

Puri's father, Om Prakash Puri, told reporters that his son had been murdered and those responsible should be hanged. He also demanded that their houses be demolished and the case handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He said his son used to teach children in the village, several of whom had gone on to hold senior positions at different places.

Puri's sister, Deepika Goswami, said she met her brother during Dussehra celebrations, but he left for Khategaon on duty the following day.

Demanding a government job for her sister-in-law, Goswami said Puri had two young children and that their parents were not financially sound.

"My parents had sold family land to educate the five siblings. Dilip was the brightest among us," she added.

Government Response And Family's Counter-Proposal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier announced appointment for his wife as a sub-inspector on compassionate grounds as well as financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family.

The family has sought a ministerial staff position for Puri's wife instead of the announced sub-inspector post, along with a CBI investigation, Indore Inspector General of Police Anurag told reporters.

"These demands and proposals are being forwarded to the government for a decision. The police administration stands firmly with the family in this hour of grief," Anurag said.