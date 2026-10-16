Three Family Members Held For Attempted Murder Of Woman Constable

Three members of a family have been arrested in Beed district for the alleged attempted murder and molestation of a woman police constable inside a police station, highlighting a serious breach of law and order.

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Key Points Three family members were arrested in Beed district for allegedly trying to kill a woman constable.

The incident occurred inside Ashti police station on the night of October 12.

The accused reportedly attempted to strangle the constable with a dupatta and also molested and assaulted her.

Pragyadevi Bhagwat Nikalje, Rukmini Bhagwat Nikalje, and Hrishikesh Bhagwat Nikalje were arrested for various offences and remanded in judicial custody.

Three members of a family were arrested in Beed district for allegedly trying to kill a woman constable inside a police station, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place in Ashti police station on the night of October 12, he added.

"The accused tried to strangle her with a dupatta (scarf) with the intent to kill over some dispute. The constable was also molested and assaulted. The accused abused those who tried to intervene. Pragyadevi Bhagwat Nikalje, Rukmini Bhagwat Nikalje and Hrishikesh Bhagwat Nikalje were arrested for attempt to murder, molestation and other offences," he said.

They have been remanded in judicial custody, he added.