Family alleges police barred Dipke from grandmother's funeral; cops deny

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke's detention by Delhi Police ahead of a protest against the Chief Election Commissioner has sparked controversy, with his family alleging he was prevented from attending his grandmother's funeral.

IMAGE: CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke (second from right) and Saurav Das after their release from the Delhi Cantt police station, in New Delhi, October 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi police on Saturday ahead of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Dipke's paternal grandmother passed away on Saturday, and her last rites were held on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

His family alleged that Delhi police did not release him despite repeated pleas, preventing him from attending his grandmother's funeral on Sunday.

Delhi police claimed on Saturday that they informed Dipke about his grandmother's death and offered facilitation for his journey, a claim rejected by his uncle Vilas Dipke.

The CJP has renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, demanding the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in voter rolls.

The family of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday alleged that the Delhi police did not release him despite repeated pleas so he could attend his grandmother's funeral.

Detention And Family's Plea

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained and later placed under preventive arrest by the Delhi police ahead of the outfit's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the national capital on Saturday.

The trio was produced before the executive magistrate on Sunday and released on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year.

The CJP founder's paternal grandmother Savitribai Shankarrao Dipke (85) passed away in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Saturday following a prolonged illness and her last rites were held on Sunday morning.

"We requested the Delhi police multiple times to release Abhijeet after he lost his grandmother, but they did not release him," a family member told reporters before the funeral.

Conflicting Accounts Of Police Action

The Delhi police, in a post on X on Saturday, claimed that Abhijeet was immediately informed about his grandmother's death and her funeral timings, and they had offered all possible facilitation for his journey to his hometown.

Rejecting the claims, Abhijeet's uncle Vilas Dipke alleged, "I pleaded with the Delhi police with folded hands at least 10 times to release Abhijeet so he could attend the funeral, as we were waiting for him. Though he was eventually released today, it was too late for him to attend."

Vilas said his nephew would at least be able to remain present to collect his grandmother's ashes.

Continued Protests And Demands

The CJP has renewed its call for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday as police continued their heavy security arrangements, with over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel to be deployed in the capital.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.