Family: A befitting tribute to Hiraben would be...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 30, 2022 13:40 IST
Family members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben, who passed away on Friday, have thanked everyone for their prayers and requested people to continue with their scheduled work, saying it would be a befitting tribute to her.

IMAGE: PM Narendra Modi performing the last rites of his mother Hiraben Modi at a crematorium in Gandhinagar, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre-decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba," family sources said.

 

Modi will himself attend several development programmes in West Bengal through video-conferencing.

Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
PHOTOS: When PM Modi's mom visited him at 7 RCR
When Modi recalled his mother's struggles
Full plate: Modi has lunch with mother on his birthday
Active Covid cases rise with 243 new infections
'Your mother means our mother'
Recipe: Taruna's Gulab Jamun Cake
Pant 'dozed off' while driving: Police
'Your mother means our mother'

'Glorious century rests...': PM pays tribute to mother

