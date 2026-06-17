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8 arrested after attempt to free jailed TMC leader 'Pushpa'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
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June 17, 2026 14:52 IST

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Eight individuals have been arrested in West Bengal after a foiled attempt to storm the Falta police station and free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, with police alleging his wife orchestrated the audacious plan.

TMC workers

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Eight people were arrested for attempting to storm Falta police station in West Bengal.
  • The objective was to free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, known as 'Pushpa'.
  • Police allege Khan's wife masterminded the plan and mobilised supporters.
  • Khan was previously arrested on June 8 near the India-Nepal border for extortion.

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to storm the Falta police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, with the police naming his wife as the alleged mastermind behind the plan, a senior officer said on June 17.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces were deployed in advance to thwart any attempt to attack the police station during a demonstration over Khan's arrest on June 16, he said.

 

Foiled Attempt To Free Jailed Leader

"We had information that a section of the crowd was planning to attack the police station during the demonstration and snatch away the accused. Adequate security arrangements were made beforehand, and timely action by the police and central forces prevented any such attempt," he added.

Supporters of Jehangir Khan, currently in judicial custody, gathered in large numbers in Falta's Shatol Kolsa area and staged protests before marching towards the police station.

Investigators alleged that the demonstrators intended to forcibly secure Khan's release and create unrest in the area. Tension escalated as the crowd moved from outside Khan's residence towards the police station.

Wife Accused Of Masterminding Plan

The police claimed that Khan's wife had been mobilising supporters since June 15. An FIR has been registered against her in connection with the incident.

According to the investigators, several complaints against Khan's wife have surfaced during the probe.

The officer indicated that further legal action, including her possible arrest, could follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.

Videos purportedly showing protesters fleeing and jumping into nearby water bodies after being chased by the police went viral on social media.

Khan, who called himself 'Pushpa' -- inspired by the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster -- was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on June 8 after he was booked under various charges, including extortion.

Since his arrest, the police have conducted a series of operations in Falta aimed at dismantling his alleged criminal network and restoring law and order in the region.

The police said the investigation is continuing and further arrests could be made.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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