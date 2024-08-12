News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'False and fabricated': Hasina's son denies US role

'False and fabricated': Hasina's son denies US role

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2024 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sajeeb Wazed, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, refuted reports surfacing on social media regarding her resignation.

IMAGE: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wazeb strongly denied the authenticity of the statement, asserting that the report attributed to his "mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated."

In a post on X, he wrote, "The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka".

An Indian media outlet had reported that Sheikh Hasina accused the United States of being responsible for her resignation.

Earlier, Wazed, speaking to ANI on Saturday, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's quick action following the developments in the neighbouring country which led to her resignation.

 

He also dismissed media reports of a revocation of her visa, stating that no one has revoked the visa of the Awami League leader and neither has she applied for political asylum anywhere.

Wazed said, "No one has revoked her visa. She has not applied for political asylum anywhere. Those are all rumors."

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saving Sheikh Hasina's life. "My message to the government of India, is my personal gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his government's quick action in saving my mother's life. I am eternally grateful," he said.

"India needs to take a leadership role in the world, and not let other foreign powers dictate the situation. Because this is India's neighbourhood. This is India's eastern side," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'India Must Not Give Hasina Asylum'
'India Must Not Give Hasina Asylum'
If Sheikh Hasina wishes to stay in India ...: Ex-envoy
If Sheikh Hasina wishes to stay in India ...: Ex-envoy
Hasina's Request On 'Short Notice': MEA
Hasina's Request On 'Short Notice': MEA
Rohit, Kohli To Play Duleep Trophy
Rohit, Kohli To Play Duleep Trophy
How To Control Thyroid, Diabetes
How To Control Thyroid, Diabetes
Analysts flag concerns over LIC's VNB margin
Analysts flag concerns over LIC's VNB margin
Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple
Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple

More like this

No proof of US role, but...: Hasina's son on unrest

No proof of US role, but...: Hasina's son on unrest

Hasina was given just 45 minutes to flee Bangladesh

Hasina was given just 45 minutes to flee Bangladesh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances